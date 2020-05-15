Wight Proms Stay at Home Gala tonight – raising money for Isle of Wight NHS

Tune in from 7pm tonight (Friday) to catch the ‘Wight Proms – Stay at Home Gala’.

The virtual concert has been organised by Wight Proms founder, Mike Christie, to raise money for and show our appreciation for the NHS on the Isle of Wight.

The ‘Stay at Home Gala’ will be streamed online from 7pm on the Wight Proms’ YouTube channel. The gala will be free to watch, but viewers are encouraged to donate in return for watching.

The gala will be a fundraiser, with all money raised going to the IOW NHS Trust Fund [Charity registration No.1049606] and donations will help to purchase equipment, enhanced facilities and staff training, plus help to keep their staff safe during this pandemic.

What to expect

At the gala, there will be a host of Special Guest performances and appearances from some famous faces, as well as some of the Island’s top talent.

Islanders are encouraged to submit a poem, piece of artwork or 30-second video which shows the impact of the lockdown on them, by simply posting it on social media with the hashtag #WightPromsGala and these may be chosen to be part of the gala.

Donate and watch

If you wish to make a donation you can through the Just Giving Page.

To watch the concert visit Wight Proms on YouTube

If you want to watch via Facebook visit the event page