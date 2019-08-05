Wight Tri members represent the Isle of Wight across the country

Liz shares this latest report from Wight Tri. Ed

Congratulations to Wight Tri members, competing at the weekend up and down the country.



Big Cow Triathlon Events

Wight Tri members, Nina French and Steve Goodier travelled to Milton Keynes to take part in the Big Cow Triathlon Events, held at Emberton Country Park.

Competitors could choose from three different distances; all of them starting with laps of an 850m loop in the Emberton Park Lake, then cycling loops around the countryside roads, and then finishing off with the run laps around the lake.



Nina chose the ‘Calfman’ Distance Event (850m swim, 45km cycle and 10.5km run) and had a super race to finish ninth female overall and first in the 50-59 category with splits of 18:27/1:24:17/57:20 for an overall time of 2:42:15.

Steve Goodier and Nina French

Steve had an equally impressive performance, completing the ‘Cowman’ Distance Event (1900m, 90km, and 21km) to finish ninth in the 40-49 category in a PB time of 5:04:23, with splits of 37:20, 2:37:14 and 1:46:06.



These results give great confident to both Nina and Steve, who’s next races are the 70.3 Ironman and the Full Ironman Triathlons, respectively at Almere, Netherlands in September.



Steve along with Wight Tri team mate, Pete Carter are both representing Team GB for the first time at the European Long Course(Ironman) Triathlon Championships.



Bognor Regis Pool Triathlon

Meanwhile, a bit closer to home, Wight Tri members, Melanie Griffiths and Steve Dines took on the Bognor Regis Pool Distance Triathlon.

Starting with a 400m swim, 20km flat cycle and a 5km run, Steve was home first for the club, in twelfth position overall and first Vet 60-64.

Melanie Griffiths and Steve Dines

A solid swim time of 10:17, followed by a swift 35:13 cycle, where he overtook several younger triathletes, and 26:50 for the run, gave Steve a fantastic overall time of 1:13:57.

Melanie, in only her second mainland triathlon, raced well to complete the course in 1:31:23 to finish fifth in the 45-49 category with splits of 11:04, 48:48 and 29:06.