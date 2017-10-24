WightAID donates £10,000 to Isle of Wight charities

Rachel shares this latest new from Wight AID. Ed

The Wight AID Foundation has granted £9,965 to local charities in their latest round of grant applications.

Thanks to donations to Wight AID from IFPL, Westridge Limited, Rouse Limited, Glanvilles and public donations, Wight AID is pleased to announce the three local charities who have received funding.

Blue Sea Protection have been granted £4,270 towards their project Save our Seas ‘ Operation Seasweep’. The charity want to raise public awareness and destroy or recycle pollution in the seas. There hope is to stops nets ‘ghost fishing’ marine life around the IOW. http://www.blueseasprotection.com/

The Phoenix Project IOW have been granted £4,500 towards purchasing a Minibus. The Phoenix Project supports people over the age of 18 whose ability to live an independent and fulfilling life is restricted by a learning disability. The centre provides care which meets the social, emotional, psychological and medical needs of those with moderate to severe learning disabilities.

The IOW Prostate Cancer Support have been granted £1,195 towards purchasing new banners. The IW Prostate Cancer Support want to raise awareness about prostate cancer and the need for early diagnosis and treatment. Advising men over 50 of the need for a PSA blood test and promoting awareness with partners, families and friend. This is important as the Isle of Wight has the highest incidence rates in the country.

Next round of grants

The trustees expect to make the next distribution of funds in November 2017, with a deadline for applications by the 31st October 2017. More information about how to support Wight AID, and how to apply for a grant can be found on their Website.

What is Wight AID?

Wight AID launched on the 14th September 2016 spearheaded by Geoff Underwood, owner of local technology firm IFPL and President of the Chamber of Commerce.

Wight AID raises funds from Island companies, investors and individuals looking for an effective way to support our unique community and distributes to a range of charities and good causes on the Isle of Wight.

Wight AID’s trustees are all local business leaders: Bestival founder Rob da Bank, Claire Willis MD from Isle of Wight Radio, local artist Brian Marriott, Steve Porter of Steve Porter Transport, Sue Lucas, Partner at Moore Stephens and Partner Nick Hessey from Glanvilles.

If you would like to make a donation to The Wight AID Foundation please contact our Admin Team on 01983 555915 or email admin@wightaid.org for further information.