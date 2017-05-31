WightAid Foundation spreads the love

Rachel shares this latest news from Wight AID Foundation. Ed

The Wight AID Foundation has granted £5,080 to local charities in their latest round of grant applications.

Wight AID launched on the 14th September 2016 spearheaded by Geoff Underwood, owner of local technology firm IFPL and President of the Chamber of Commerce. Thanks to donations to Wight AID from IFPL, Westridge Limited, Rouse Limited, Glanvilles and public donations, Wight AID is pleased to announce the three local charities who have received funding.

Britten Norman Preservation Society have been granted £2,000 towards their Britten Norman Islander G-AVCN Restoration Project. The voluntary group preserve and restore historic aircraft for future generations and give talks to a wide variety of organisations on the Island.

Home Start IOW have been granted £1,580 towards their project to work with families who are struggling to cope and are vulnerable, through a combination of home visits and group support. They work with families who have issues of mental health, learning difficulties and physical disabilities.

Isle of Wight Pride have been granted £1,500 towards their annual Pride event on the 15th July 2017. The day will commence with a parade, which will end at the Pride Village and Pride Arena. The village will contain stalls for traders, caterers, health and wellbeing information, charities, children’s area and much more.

Get involved

The Foundation raises funds from businesses operating on the Island, and distributes it to a range of charities and good causes on the Isle of Wight. If you would like to make a donation to The Wight AID Foundation please contact our Admin Team on 01983 555915 or email admin@wightaid.org for further information.

The trustees expect to make the next distribution of funds in July 2017, with a deadline for applications by the 30th June 2017.

More information about how to support Wight AID, and how to apply for a grant can be found on the Website