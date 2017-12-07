WightFIT wins national recognition at a prestigious industry awards

Tori has been in touch with details of this recent award. Ed

WightFIT has beaten off strong opposition to win the Customer Service Award at the National Fitness Awards.

The awards, organised by Script Events and leading industry publication Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport, recognise excellence, innovation and achievement in all corners of the industry.

A rigorous assessment process

To come out on top, the gym went through a rigorous assessment process, which involved a site visit by a member of the awards’ team who toured the facility, chatted to members and staff and examined all areas of the business from member retention to customer service.

Detailed reports were then compiled and passed on to an expert judging panel, which included top personal trainer Richard Callender, fitness guru and former contestant on The Apprentice Katie Bulmer-Cooke and award-winning gym owner Steve Johnson, who decided the winners in each category from the shortlists.

An arduous journey

National Fitness Awards’ event director Judith Halkerston said:

“All our winners have had an arduous journey to this point – the standard of entries seems to just get stronger year on year and every facility that walked away with an award should be extremely proud. “Our awards night is always an amazing celebration of the fitness industry as a whole – being in December many of the shortlisted clubs use the occasion as their staff Christmas party and it is lovely to see everyone having such a great time. It was a wonderful evening and it was lovely to share in the celebrations of the winners.”

Over 800 attended

Awards were presented in over 20 categories at a glittering ceremony at The Athena in Leicester, attended by over 800 health and fitness professionals and hosted by former TV Gladiator and fitness expert Jenny Pacey and top personal trainer and fitness presenter Dean Hodgkin.