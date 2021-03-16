Wightlink announce upcoming timetable changes

Wightlink’s timetable will be changing from Monday 29th March 2021 in anticipation of increased demand for travel in April.

The Portsmouth – Fishbourne route will increase to an hourly service seven days a week (with the usual night-time sailings).

Sailings will resume at weekends on the Lymington – Yarmouth route. It will continue to be a two-hourly service.

The FastCat service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head will remain suspended. This is because very few foot passengers are travelling at present. It will start again when there is greater demand.

Greenfield: We thank all our customers for their patience

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says,

“We are pleased to increase the numbers of sailings on both our car ferry routes, including the resumption of weekend services between Lymington and Yarmouth, as restrictions start to be lifted. “We expect to bring back the FastCats later in the spring when more travel is permitted, but unfortunately the number of foot passengers travelling at present remains at exceptionally low levels. Our ticket acceptance agreement with Hovertravel will continue during April. “We thank all our customers for their patience and look forward to welcoming them back as travel restrictions allow.”

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed