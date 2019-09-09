Wightlink are jacking up the cost of driving on Ryde pier

Wightlink is installing a new faster vehicle entry system for Ryde Pier. FastCat customers will have the choice to pay the toll by contactless credit/debit cards* or with Apple and Android Pay on smart phones as well as cash.

Cash pricing doubling

From Sunday 15 September 2019, the Pier toll will be £1.30 for conventional or contactless credit and debit cards and smartphones and £2 for cash.

This is the first increase since 2011 and reflects the cost of repairs and maintenance of the 205 year old Grade Two listed structure.

£8.1m over 9 years invested say Wightlink

Wightlink invested £5.5million refurbishing Ryde Pier in 2010. Since then, further repairs and maintenance has cost £2.6million.

Work currently underway involves wrapping the pier’s concrete piles in carbon fibre to protect them from corrosion at a cost of £155,000.

Greenfield: Helps defray cost of repairs and maintenance

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield said,

“Ryde Pier is the UK’s oldest working pier, and the second-longest. We are very conscious of its heritage and are determined to keep it in good condition. “Increasing the toll in line with inflation helps us defray the cost of repairs and maintenance. Many customers have told us they would like to pay the pier toll by card or smartphone and this new barrier entry system gives them that option.”

The new entry system is being installed during the week commencing Monday 9 September and will come into operation at 16:00 on Sunday 15 September.

* The new barrier system does not take American Express cards.

