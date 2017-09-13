Wightlink boss pays tribute to staff after ferry fire

Karen shares this latest update from Wightlink. Ed

Wightlink’s Lymington-Yarmouth service is planned to resume this afternoon after a period of suspension. It is initially expected to be a two-hourly service using the Wight Light ferry (15:00, 17:00, 19:05, 21:05 from Lymington: 16:05, 18:05: 20:10 and 21:50 from Yarmouth). Wightlink apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused to customers.

The suspension followed a fire below the car deck of the ferry Wight Sky as it was arriving in Yarmouth last night. The service affected was the 21:05 sailing from Lymington on Tuesday 12 September 2017.

All customers on board disembarked at Yarmouth as usual when the ship berthed. One member of staff was treated in St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, following the fire and was later discharged.

The Marine Accident Investigation Board (MAIB) is investigating the incident on board Wight Sky.

All customers with bookings on the Lymington-Yarmouth route this morning were rescheduled on to Wightlink’s Portsmouth-Fishbourne sailings.

Wightlink Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, says:

“I want to pay tribute to the crew of Wight Sky who acted in an exemplary manner throughout to deal with the incident and minimise disruption to customers. “All Wightlink crew members are experienced sailors and practise their emergency drills regularly.”

Image: David Jones under CC BY 2.0