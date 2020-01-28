Wightlink cancel ferry crossings due to ‘adverse weather and reduced power’

Wightlink have reduced a number of sailings between Fishbourne and Portsmouth today due to “adverse weather and reduced power on the Wight Light”.
The Isle of Wight ferry company say a number of Wight Light’s sailings have been cancelled but that Victoria of Wight will be running her usual timetable.
They suggest checking the Wightlink Website for updates. You can also follow their travel updates Twitter account.
Image: davidcjones under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 28th January, 2020 2:02pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nr0
Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Fishbourne, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓