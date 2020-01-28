Wightlink cancel ferry crossings due to ‘adverse weather and reduced power’

Wightlink have reduced a number of sailings between Fishbourne and Portsmouth today due to “adverse weather and reduced power on the Wight Light”.

The Isle of Wight ferry company say a number of Wight Light’s sailings have been cancelled but that Victoria of Wight will be running her usual timetable.

They suggest checking the Wightlink Website for updates. You can also follow their travel updates Twitter account.

Image: davidcjones under CC BY 2.0