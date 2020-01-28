Wightlink cancel ferry crossings due to ‘adverse weather and reduced power’

If you were due to sail today on the Wightlink Fishbourne route, best to check whether your sailing has been cancelled

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

wight light wightlink ferry

Wightlink have reduced a number of sailings between Fishbourne and Portsmouth today due to “adverse weather and reduced power on the Wight Light”.

The Isle of Wight ferry company say a number of Wight Light’s sailings have been cancelled but that Victoria of Wight will be running her usual timetable.

They suggest checking the Wightlink Website for updates. You can also follow their travel updates Twitter account.

Image: davidcjones under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 28th January, 2020 2:02pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nr0

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Fishbourne, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*