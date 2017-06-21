Wightlink crew donate to British Heart Foundation in memory of customer

Karen shares this news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Members of a Wightlink crew, honoured for their attempts to help a seriously ill man on board their catamaran, have asked the ferry company to donate their Extra Mile Award to the British Heart Foundation. Wightlink has doubled the value of the award to £400.

Sadly, the customer died despite their efforts.

Captain Mark O’Ferrall, Chief Officer Joe Davies and crew members Dave Hall and Jon Cornell were on board at the time.

The crew responded very professionally

Wightlink’s Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says:

“The crew of Wight Ryder II responded very professionally during this traumatic incident and we are very proud of them. “Our Extra Mile Award recognises staff who put customer care first and we are pleased to honour their request to make a donation to the British Heart Foundation.”

British Heart Foundation