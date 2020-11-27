Wightlink to bring daily Fastcat service and weekend Yarmouth sailings back

Wightlink is pleased to announce it is resuming services on its Portsmouth Harbour-Ryde Pier Head FastCat route and restoring weekend sailings between Lymington and Yarmouth – both from Saturday 5th December 2020.

This timetable will continue through the holiday season and into the New Year.

Greenfield: Look forward to welcoming customers on board

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says:

“We have reviewed our services following the Government announcement that the Isle of Wight will be in Tier 1, with Hampshire and Portsmouth in Tier 2 of Covid-19 restrictions, when lockdown ends next week. “I am pleased that the forecast demand for travel has allowed us to resume our suspended services from Saturday 5th December and we look forward to welcoming customers on board as they make their preparations for Christmas. “Under the leadership of Isle of Wight Council, cross-Solent operators continue to work together during the pandemic to keep the Island connected and supplies moving.”

Resuming service

The first FastCat will leave Portsmouth Harbour on weekdays at 07:15 (07:47 from Ryde) and the last at 16:15 (16:47 from Ryde).

Weekend services will begin an hour later and end with the 17:15 round-trip from Harbour. FastCat tickets will be accepted on Hovertravel services which will run earlier and later as well as on Wightlink car ferries.

The Lymington-Yarmouth car ferry timetable will continue to be amended to support Island students who need to attend classes on the mainland with the first sailing leaving Yarmouth at 07:30.

Extra sailings

There will be extra sailings on the Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry route from Monday 21st December to Sunday 3rd January 2021 to provide extra capacity over the holiday season.

