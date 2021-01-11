Wightlink to suspend weekend sailings on Yarmouth route

Wightlink say fewer people are using the route at the weekends, as only essential travel is now allowed. Full details within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Wight Sun ferry at Yarmouth

Wightlink is suspending its weekend sailings on the Yarmouth-Lymington route from Saturday 16th January 2021.   

The Government’s latest travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic mean very few people are using this route on Saturdays and Sundays, as only essential travel is now allowed.   

Weekday sailings will continue on the same timetable and will be kept under review. 

Wightlink’s Fishbourne-Portsmouth route continues to operate seven days a week with sailings every two hours.  

See the  Wightlink Website for further details of the timetable.  

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Monday, 11th January, 2021 2:41pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2obu

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Isle of Wight News, Travel, Yarmouth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*