Wightlink to suspend weekend sailings on Yarmouth route

Wightlink is suspending its weekend sailings on the Yarmouth-Lymington route from Saturday 16th January 2021.

The Government’s latest travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic mean very few people are using this route on Saturdays and Sundays, as only essential travel is now allowed.

Weekday sailings will continue on the same timetable and will be kept under review.

Wightlink’s Fishbourne-Portsmouth route continues to operate seven days a week with sailings every two hours.

See the Wightlink Website for further details of the timetable.

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed