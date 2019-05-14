Wightlink to trial overnight Fastcats throughout the summer

Great news for anyone going out in the evening in Portsmouth over the summer as Wightlink announce a new overnight timetable.

Wightlink will be running overnight FastCat services between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head on Friday night/early Saturday morning and Saturday night/early Sunday morning over the summer.

Both Islanders and visitors from the mainland will be able to enjoy a late night out on the other side of the Solent every weekend from Friday 31 May until the end of September.

Four round-trip sailings
The four round-trip sailings will complement Wightlink’s existing overnight car ferry services from Portsmouth so there will be a cross-Solent sailing for foot passengers available every hour on Friday and Saturday nights.

Greenfield: Friday and Saturday night trial
Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield explains,

“Our customers often ask me if we can run later sailings for foot passengers.

“We have decided to trial four extra nightly FastCat round-trips on Friday and Saturday nights during summer weekends. If they prove popular with customers, we will give serious consideration to keeping them all year round.

“As we already run our car ferry from Portsmouth to Fishbourne through the night, foot passengers can now cross the Solent hourly using both services.”

Summer Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning FastCat overnight sailing times

From Portsmouth From Ryde
00:1500:47
02:1502:47
04:1504:47
05:1505:47

3 Comments on "Wightlink to trial overnight Fastcats throughout the summer"

profoundlife

Looking forward to using this – just hope the price is the same. A 00.47 through the year would be a boon – hate leaving the pub with friends at 10.15 to get the last fastcat

14, May 2019 8:20 pm
tyke

I agree Profound. Its hard to think of a negative to this one though I’m sure that wont stop people trying. Or banging on about a fixed link for that matter.

14, May 2019 9:28 pm
profoundlife

Did someone say fixed link?…

14, May 2019 9:49 pm
