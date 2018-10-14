Wightlink Warriors name their Riders of the Year

Ron shares this latest news. Ed

The ‘Wightlink’ Warriors & Wizards staged their end of season awards evening at The Premier Lounge at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium last night and a full house of fans, riders and sponsors enjoyed another fantastic party night to remember.

With the majority of the Warriors and Wizards riders in attendance, each received a beautifully engraved trophy recognising their dedication and support of the ‘Warrior Way’.

In addition, a number of other special awards (some serious, some humorous) were presented culminating in the award for the Rider of the Season as voted for by the supporters and in collecting the highest number of votes in the modern era of Island speedway, Essex charger Alfie Bowtell (pictured) finished top of the pile and received his trophy from club stalwart Graham Hewitt.

Award winners

Other special awards:

Supporters Wizard of the Season – Morgan Williams

Riders Rider – Shaun Tedham

Best Turned Our Rider – Alfie Bowtell

Bonus Point King – Danno Verge

Fastest Warrior – Alfie Bowtell

Highest Points Scorer – Ben Morley

Most Coffee Consumed – Danno Verge

Upside Down Rider of the Season – Shaun Tedham

Bowtell: Racing for Island was right thing to do

Immediately after receiving his awards, an overwhelmed Alfie Bowtell said,

“I really wasn’t expecting any of this. I knew from my first meeting that coming to race on the Island was the right thing to do if I wanted to get better and I have had so much support from my team-mates, management and fans, it’s just incredible. “Normally after getting an award like this it means plenty of drinks and a thick head in the morning, but that will have to wait as I’m back racing in an important meeting tomorrow and I don’t think Jon or Will at Lakeside would be too please if I turned up in a state! “Can I just say thanks to all the supporters who voted for me, I’ve loved racing for the Warriors and can’t wait to carry on the progress I’ve made this season into 2019. Thanks guys.”

Speedway matters aren’t totally finished for 2018 as the Wizards are still trying to fit in their final meeting at Eastbourne against Reading.

Discussions continue on finding a suitable date before the season finishes at the end of this month.

