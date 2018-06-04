Goodwood Summer Series

On Tuesday 29th May, three Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team riders went back to Goodwood for the sixth summer series race held by Southdown velo. Adam Holleyman, Ian Hayden (pictured below) and Matthew Allsopp (pictured above) lined up in the 1hour plus 1 lap E12 race with a smaller field of riders than usual the race started fast with small groups attacking off the front.

Holleyman initiated most of them and 1 managed to stay away for a couple of laps allowing Hayden to put in a big solo effort and bridged the gap unfortunately only lasting another lap until it was chased down.

The race split and Allsopp got away with a group of 12 riders soon creating a big gap between them and the main bunch with help from Adam and Ian who were stalling the bunch.

With a couple of the riders within the group being in the same team the speed stayed consistent through to the last lap, when a few of riders got away with their team mates stalling the group and by the time Allsopp and another rider gave chase it was too late the gap was to big with Allsopp finishing seventh and shortly after Holleyman and Hayden practising their lead out managed to get Hayden a position at the front of the chasing group.

Portsmouth Mountbatten Circuits

Joe Staunton and Russell Thomson rode Portsmouth Track on the 30th May. An initial early solo break by Thomson was brought in by the bunch.

A steady pace for the duration of the race led to multiple riders being able to get off the front and form a break.

Staunton and Thomson both finished in the bunch.

Report by Russell Thomson on behalf of Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed