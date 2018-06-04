Book now for free graffiti workshop with Not Dead Yet

Isle of Wight artist Tony Trowbridge (aka Not Dead Yet) is holding two graffiti workshops at Lord Louis Library, Newport on Saturday 9th June.
If you are aged between 10-18 years old, book now (places are filling fast) by calling the library on 01983 823823 (or popping in).
Tony will show you how to design a personal tag, teach you all about stencilling and wild style lettering.
The workshops take place between 10am-12noon and 2-4pm.
Tickets are free but need to be booked in advance (call the number above).
Image: © Tony Trowbridge
Monday, 4th June, 2018 9:59am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kUb
Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Newport, What's On
