Book now for free graffiti workshop with Not Dead Yet

If you’ve always wanted to design a personal tag, or learn about stencilling and wild style lettering, these free workshops taking place next Saturday are for you. The only catch is you have to be 10-18 years old.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

trowbridge art on wall

Isle of Wight artist Tony Trowbridge (aka Not Dead Yet) is holding two graffiti workshops at Lord Louis Library, Newport on Saturday 9th June.

If you are aged between 10-18 years old, book now (places are filling fast) by calling the library on 01983 823823 (or popping in).

Tony will show you how to design a personal tag, teach you all about stencilling and wild style lettering.

The workshops take place between 10am-12noon and 2-4pm.

Tickets are free but need to be booked in advance (call the number above).

Image: © Tony Trowbridge

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 4th June, 2018 9:59am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kUb

Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Newport, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*