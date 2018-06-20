Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team reports

Portsmouth Mountbatten Circuits – 6th June

Three riders from the Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Racing Team travelled to the Mountbatten track in Portsmouth for the third cat circuit race. Jerry Cooper, James Pett and Andy Ward lined up on a warm still evening with 25 other riders for the 40 min race. With the bunch travelling at a steady pace from the start, it allowed a number of early breaks to get away.

The Wightlink riders were active on the front bringing them all back successfully. As the pace increased during the race there were less attacks, with Pett and Ward staying near the front of the bunch.

Just before the four laps to go board, two riders escaped off the front and it looked like they may stay away to the finish. Pett & Ward rode hard on the front and the two riders were brought back just before the start of the last lap. Having done so much work it looked as if Ward and Pett May be overtaken by the bunch behind, but with a superb final effort Pett held the rest of the bunch off to take the win & led Ward across the line in second place with Cooper finishing just behind in the bunch. A brilliant win for Pett in his first third cat race.

Fat Creations Circuit Race 1 of 3 – 12th June

On Tuesday 12th June, 5 Wightlink-Wightmountain Cycle Race Team riders travelled to Goodwood motor circuit to take part in the 1st of a three race series held by RC Ravenna.

The Isle of Wight’s Adam Holleyman, Ian Hayden, Stuart Waite, Joe Staunton and Matthew Allsopp lined up in the one hour, 2/3 cat race with a big field of up to 100 riders.

The race started fast straight from the pits with small groups attacking from the front. The team involved with most of them but nothing managing to stay away.

The race had primes available a set stages where 25 points for each were up for grabs. The teams top rider Allsopp put in some outstanding efforts which saw him take a first and second place in two of these primes.

There was a big crash mid race, but all team riders luckily managed to avoid and carried on keeping the race together until the final lap.

Holleyman managed to control the hole last lap on the front while the group become very frantic in getting into position. All riders managed to sprint over the line just outside the top ten, Waite managed to roll over in fifth.

Spyvelo Pearl 10m TT

The second round of the SpyVelo Time Trial series took place on Thursday the 14th June. The riders had a tough ten mile course along the Military Road to contend with, starting at Thorncross, heading east past Chale up to the Blackgang roundabout, turning 180 degrees and back down past the start to finish at Isle of Wight Pearl.

Set off at one minute intervals the 31 riders had to pace their effort well as they reached high speeds on the out leg assisted by the tail wind then a steep climb to the roundabout finishing with a head wind all the back to the finish.

Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team was well represented with Adam Holleyman completing the course fastest in 22mins 25 seconds, with Ian Hayden stopping the clock in 22 mins 56 seconds for the forth fastest time. Matt Allsopp took sixth with 23 mins 39 seconds and Joe Staunton tenth in 24 mins 38 seconds. Ben Johnson came in fifteenth in 26 mins 33 seconds.

Having cycling events on the Island is much appreciated by the cycling community and Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team would like to thank Dave and his team at SpyVelo for putting on great events.

Southdown Velo Series Finale – 5th June

Adam Holleyman, Stu Waite and Matt Allsopp lined up in the Southdown Velo series finale at Goodwood with a full field of riders. There were many attempts at splitting the race with all three riders in breaks, but it all came back together for the last lap which was probably the most aggressive finish of the year.

Adam forced his way to the front with Stu and Matt on his wheel through to the final chicane, some of the riders ended up on the grass coming into the final straight with a close finish.

Allsopp finished fourth and Waite finishing sixth, with Holleyman rolling in with the bunch after his hard effort.

Allsopp was back at Portsmouth Mountbatten the following evening racing on his own in the E12 race managing to get in a three man break mid race which eventually got reeled in with plenty of other attempts from other riders with two getting away just before the lap boards come out Allsopp chased the last two laps crossing the line fourth.

Reports shared by Russell Thomson. Ed