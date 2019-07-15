Wightlink-Wight Mountain cyclists at the Island Games

Russell shares these latest reports on behalf of Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race team. Ed

Allsopp and Chant take the win at Goodwood

The Wightlink-Wight Mountain riders Kev Chant and Matt Allsopp raced in the E12 event which the pair have been aiming to get a 1st and 2nd result since they have been racing together.

With a field of 40+ riders they started their race chasing down a few early attacks and then with a few attempts made to break away from the main group the split wasn’t successful until the last third of the race when the pace was taken up to catch a solo rider who was getting a big gap on the bunch.

© cycleimages.co.uk

Once caught the pair work well covering moves and with half a lap to go they attacked the leading group with Kev on the front, taking one rider with them and others chasing he soon fell off the back and they had a comfortable lead going into the finish straight with the pair taking the win in style

Goodwood 3rd Cat Race

Racing at Goodwood were Kev Foster and Jerry Cooper in the 3rd category race. A fine and sunny day saw a good field of riders start the 50 minutes race. Within minutes of racing, various teams took turns to try to split the field but due to what felt like a headwind for the whole circuit nothing stuck.

Foster and Cooper took turns to cover the moves. The pace increased for the final lap with the two Wightlink riders working their way forward, when Foster had to ease off the pace with cramp. Jerry had to continue to the line finishing just outside the points with Foster safely in the bunch.

Pompey Track 3rd Cat Race

Russell Thomson travelled over to Pompey Track on Wednesday 10th for a solo mission in the 3rd Cat race. The race was on from the gun with a full field of riders. Thomson tried to ride a smart race keeping out of the wind and using other teams to cover attacks. Four riders got away mid race and it looked to stay away until the bunch got organised and decided to chase.

The breakaway was brought back with five laps to go ensuring a bunch sprint. The pace ramped up for the last two laps, with Thomson surfing wheels to get well positioned for the sprint. Coming into the last corner Thomson was second wheel but couldn’t quite make it past the lead rider finishing in a well earned second place.

Island Games Gibraltar

Team riders Clint Oliver and James Veal along with guest riders Joe Staunton and George Corbin returned from the Island Games in Gibraltar. Both competed in three events which consisted of a Town Criterium, Time Trial and Road Race.

© John Piris

The fields consisted of national champions and commonwealth medalists and ex world champions as well as both current and passed professional riders. The Town Criterium was one hour of one and a half mile circuit around the Gibraltar Town Center.

James finished in the lead bunch and with Joe Staunton unfortunately crashing but held in to finish just behind the main bunch with George Corbin closely followed by Clint Oliver just behind.

© David Parody

The Time Trial was the hardest of the three events which included two laps along the coast before a three km climb up the iconic Gibraltar Rock which had parts exceeding an ascent of 20%. George Corbin did an incredible time of 41.30 Joe Staunton 41.57 James Veal 42.20 and Clint Oliver 45.48.

Finally the Road Race was held along the East Coast of Gibraltar which consisted of short sharp climb and a longer climb through a tunnel repeated ten times on a out and back circuit. Riders faced hot conditions with strong head winds.

© David Parody

The stronger riders slowed the pace in the first climb and then attacked splitting the field immediately. Joe Staunton managed to hold onto a break of four riders followed by James Veal in the lead bunch and Clint Oliver in another bunch of Four riders just behind and with George Corbin unable to finish. Joe Staunton finished 21st James Veal 24th and Clint Oliver 34th. Overall the cycling team came seventh overall out of the 15 other islands.

The cycling Team would like to thank there Team Captain Russell Page for his continued support and wealth of knowledge.

Image: © cycleimages.co.uk, John Piris and David Parody