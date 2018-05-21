Portsmouth Omega Wednesday Night Crit Series

Last Wednesday (16th May) Jerry Cooper and Russell Thomson from the Wightlink Wight Mountain cycle racing team competed in the Third Cat race at the Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth.

After a fast start to the 40 minute race, Thomson got in an early break with three other riders, Cooper blocked but other teams managed to pull the bunch back up to them and with the race all back together the fast pace allowed few other attacks to get away.

Both Thomson and Cooper were going well in the main field, but with a small group just off the front near the end of the race there was some confusion when the wrong ‘lap to go’ board was shown and both missed the opportunity to move up before the final lap to go bell. Despite this they both finished strongly in the main bunch.

Spy Velo Time Trial Series

Thursday 17th May was the first of the Spy Velo time trial series on the Colemans ten mile course.

There was a great turnout of 39 riders and fast conditions with very light wind and new smooth road surface (thanks Island Roads).

First place was Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team rider Adam Holleyman (pictured) completing the course at just over 27mph, finishing in a time of 22 minutes and two seconds, second place was Dave Dent and third place was Clint Oliver.

Thank you to all the Marshalls and Spy Velo for putting on the time trial.

Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit

On Tuesday (15th May), four members of Wightlink Wight Mountain Race Team travelled to Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit to take part in the E/1/2/3, 33 mile race.

In the line-up of 70 riders was Simon Ambrossini, Ian Hayden, Stuart Waite and Matt Allsopp.

From the off, the pace was high and was soon travelling at around 30mph. Waite managed to get in a break with three other riders, because of the pace they struggled to stay away and after three laps were caught by the bunch.

For the rest of the race, the team managed to work well chasing down breaks and keeping the race together until the final lap.

The team then formed their lead out. Allsopp provided the a strong lead out for Waite sending him to the front for the final straight where Waite managed to sprint for fifth.

Allsopp, Hayden and Ambrossini finished safely at the front of the main bunch.

Report by Russell Thomson on behalf of the Wightlink Wight Mountain cycle racing team. Ed