Ready in time for Easter – Wightlink has opened stylish new refreshment facilities at its Portsmouth car ferry terminal.

The Camber Café opened at 10:00 today on the top floor of the new customer building that links both boarding ramps at the port.

Isle of Wight produce

Customers can enjoy the best Isle of Wight produce including Island Roasted coffee, Wight Crystal water and soft drinks, cakes from Calbourne Classics, ice cream and much more.

Everything on sale is produced on the Isle of Wight or supplied by Island companies. The café is licensed to sell Island ales and spirits as well as wine.

Wightlink: “One of the best views in the city”

Wightlink Head of Retail, Simon Lewis, explains

“Customers can now enjoy one of the best views in the city with a cup of tea or coffee while they wait for their ferries. “The Camber Café has an attractive terrace overlooking busy Portsmouth Harbour and people can see what’s going on in the fishing port and LandRover BAR’s headquarters. Wightlink’s FastCats to Ryde Pier Head, cross-channel ferries, cargo boats and warships also pass by frequently, there’s always something to see.”

The Camber Café is open from 07:00-19:00 Saturday-Thursday and 07:00-21:00 on Fridays.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield adds:

“We look forward to welcoming customers to the Camber Café and know they will love it. This is the latest milestone in our £45million investment in the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route ahead of the arrival of our new ship Victoria of Wight in the summer.”

Among the first customers was Tim Downie from Bembridge who was heading to the Island for Easter with his family. Tim is pictured above with Keith Greenfield.