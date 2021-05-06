→ Find out about your Isle of Wight election candidates ←

Wild Florist Wild launch ‘Friday Flowers’: Beautiful, sustainable garden flowers grown by the edge of the Downs

The beautiful flowers, grown in a garden by the edge of the Downs, are available to order for Friday deliveries on the Isle of Wight

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

Bouquet by Wild Florist Wild

Receiving fresh flowers is a wonderful feeling and can bring joy for all the days that follow each time you see or smell the bouquet.

So it’s great to hear that a new, local floristry venture with sustainability at its heart has been started in Ventnor.

Bouquets created with flowers from garden
Founded by stylist and florist, Tanya Goodwin, Wild Florist Wild offers an alternative to mass-produced, imported flowers from mainstream florists and supermarkets.

Tanya explains,

“The hand-tied bouquets and wreaths in a wild, natural style that reflect the seasons are created with flowers from my garden on the edge of the downs.”

Friday Flowers
Tanya has launched an initiative called ‘Friday Flowers’.

Ventnor-grown flowers are now available to order online for Island-wide delivery on Fridays only, to reduce the carbon footprint of the business.

In the near future, Tanya also hopes to offer small workshops in her potting shed.

To book your bouquet, stay up-to-date with the latest news or for more information head over to the Wild Florist Wild Website.

Thursday, 6th May, 2021 9:46am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2opE

Filed under: Business, Isle of Wight News, Small Business, Top story, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Wild Florist Wild launch ‘Friday Flowers’: Beautiful, sustainable garden flowers grown by the edge of the Downs"

newest oldest most voted
tracy

Good luck Tanya – I remember your stunning window displays in Liz Earle before it all went corporate stickers. Tanya is a talented florist and her arrangements are perfect if you are looking for something wild, romantic and part of the Island 😍

Vote Up50Vote Down
6, May 2021 10:10 am
Tamara
When you say ‘wild’, are these native wild plants that Tanya is growing? I would far rather give or receive a living plant than cut flowers, to watch it grow, the flowers open. Cut flowers are generally either grown in heated greenhouses in the UK or flown thousands of miles by plane from hotter places like Kenya. Both guzzle fuel and are therefore environmentally unsustainable. There are… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
6, May 2021 3:36 pm
Sally Perry

You can read more on her Website, but here’s a snippet “We garden organically and the flowers, foliage and materials used are all locally sourced or home-grown”

Vote Up00Vote Down
6, May 2021 3:56 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*