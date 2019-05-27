Wildlife Trust launches competition for young nature lovers

Hannah shares this latest news on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Ed

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has launched a new competition empowering 11-25 year olds to improve their area for people and wildlife. The Trust is offering four prizes of £400 to run projects that involve communities in making a local space a better home for nature.

There are four categories, with one prize to be awarded in each:

Small Spaces

School Grounds

Urban Places

Rural Communities

What projects could include

Projects might include creating an allotment in school grounds, organising a beach-cleaning group, installing window boxes on urban streets, or building feeding stations for garden birds.

In addition to the prize money, the Wildlife Trust will provide winners with expert advice on running their projects and support from Becky O’Melia, the Trust’s Education and Engagement Manager. All winners will also be invited to a high-profile event in October 2019

Who can enter

The competition is open to both individuals and groups, which can be made up of friends, families, or organised groups like school classes and Scout Troops. The deadline for applications is Friday 14 June 2019.

All entrants to the competition must be aged 11-25 and living in either Hampshire or the Isle of Wight. Projects must also take place in one of the two counties. Further information on eligibility and how to apply is available on the Website.

Supported by Southern Co-op

This competition is kindly funded by Southern Co-op. Speaking of the opportunity, Gemma Lacey, Southern Co-op’s Director of Sustainability and Communications, said,

“We want to encourage people to connect with our natural world. This competition will give young people the chance to make this connection and learn more about our environment, our wildlife and its value. They are our future and, together with support from us and others, they can have a positive impact on our environment for decades to come.”

Becky O’Melia (Education and Engagement Manager at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust) added,

“We’re really keen to empower more young people to be on nature’s side so we are delighted that Southern Coop are supporting us to provide this prize to young people taking action in their local patch. We can’t wait to see the amazing projects which get submitted.”

Image: © Paul Harris 2020VISION