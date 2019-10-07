Wildlife Trust launches major appeal to support wildlife on the Isle of Wight

Hannah shares this latest news on behalf of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust

This week the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has launched a major appeal to raise funds for an important land purchase in the Eastern Yar.

Together, Parsonage Farm and Hill Heath form a rich tapestry of habitats, from ancient woodland and river, to grazed pasture and marshland. By purchasing this land the Trust has an excellent opportunity to give the Island’s nationally important wildlife the space it needs to thrive.

Parsonage Farm © Ian Pratt

The sites are adjacent to Martin’s Wood, an existing Wildlife Trust nature reserve, and form part of a wider network of sites which are managed by the Trust and other conservation bodies.

These two pieces of land are perfectly placed to create a flourishing landscape for wildlife. This land purchase would become the largest Wildlife Trust reserve on the Island totalling 124 acres.

Hill Heath © Ian Pratt

Jamie Marsh, Reserves Manager for the Trust on the Isle of Wight said:

“We can see a future here where red squirrels leap amongst the branches, dormice nestle in the undergrowth and bats flit across the evening skyline. With an abundance of insects and invertebrates rising from the marshes to feed small birds and mammals, we could be treated to the sight of predators such as buzzards and barn owls.” “The stretch of river running through Parsonage Farm could become a real stronghold for water voles and other wetland wildlife once restored to its natural state. And could introducing beavers be one of the solutions? Elsewhere, these ‘river engineers’ are breathing life back into degraded floodplains, and they could do the same on the Island.” “This could be the start of a much wilder future for the Island.”

Thanks to a generous gift in the Will of a local Island resident, the Trust already has a contribution towards the purchase price.

£245,000 needed before end of November

The Trust also has a generous offer from a supporter to ‘match’ the first £20,000 raised so every pound given today will be doubled, but there is an urgent need to raise £245,000 to complete the purchase before the end of November.

To find out more about the appeal, or to make a donation please visit the Website or call 01489 774408.

Image: © Tony Wootton