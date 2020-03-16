Will Isle of Wight families with underlying medical conditions be fined if they keep their kids away from school due to Coronavirus?

With two weeks until the Easter holidays, Isle of Wight households with family members who have underlying medical conditions making them even more vulnerable to the impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been at odds whether to send their children to school or not.

This relates to people who have pre-existing health conditions that make it extra important they do everything that can to not be exposed to Covid-19 as it could bring serious complications.

Some have already decided to keep their children at home and risk a fine, putting their health first.

Discretion of headteachers

OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight council whether they would be issuing fines against families that took their children out of school for this reason.

They advise that if a child is not in school then, “the headteacher of the school is the person who has the discretion whether to authorise the absence”.

IWC: “Headteachers best placed to make this decision”

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“All schools are being provided with advice on responding to COVID-19 directly by the Department for Education. In addition, the Isle of Wight Council is signposting childcare and educational settings to the latest information from Public Health England and the NHS. “That advice states that children and young people should self-isolate if they are exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19. “Any child or young person who does not have the symptoms of COVID-19 should attend school unless advised against this by their healthcare professional. “If a child is not in school then, as always, the headteacher of the school is the person who has the discretion whether to authorise the absence. Headteachers are best placed to make this decision as they understand the family circumstances and local context.”

New 14 day isolation restriction

New restrictions announced this evening (Monday) state that if one person in the household displays symptoms of Covid-19, the entire household must stay in isolation for 14 days.

Previously it was just the individual who needed to remain in isolation and just for seven days. That has now changed.

UK chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, also announced that school closures may be necessary “at the right stage”.

See BBC coverage for latest announcement.

