Will the Cowes Floating Bridge be back in service on Saturday as planned? (Updated)

News OnTheWight has been attempting to get a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from the Isle of Wight council all day. So far they’ve not been able to confirm one way or the other

At the end of September, the Isle of Wight council announced that the Cowes Floating Bridge – which has been suspended since 14th July 2020 – would return to service on Saturday 17th October.

Engineers have been working on the Bridge in the water this week and it’s even been spotted travelling across the River Medina.

Will it be ready?
Keen to ensure readers have the more accurate information available News OnTheWight sought an assurance from the council that the Bridge will be returning service tomorrow as planned.

We’ve been waiting all day for someone within the council to give us a ‘yes’ or ‘no’, but at time of publishing and despite the comms team chasing, there was still no news.

Update
A spokesperson for the council told a News OnTheWight,

“The Isle of Wight Council can confirm the floating bridge will return to service early next week following repairs to its hydraulic systems.

“Staff are due to undertake essential safety training on Monday (19 October) with the vessel entering service at 5am on Tuesday.”

Major upheaval
Vehicles wanting to cross the river have had to divert via Newport – and battle the St Mary’s Roundabout roadworks – to reach the other side for over three months.

Meanwhile foot passengers have had to use the water taxi (with many reporting long delays in all weathers) or take a bus via Newport.

Hopefully before the day is out, we’ll be able to let you know whether you can use the Floating Bridge from Saturday.

Article edit
6.38pm 16th Oct 2020 – statement from IWC added

3 Comments on "Will the Cowes Floating Bridge be back in service on Saturday as planned? (Updated)"

Mr Magoo

Incredible, less than 24 hours before the floating bridge is due to be back in service and the Isle of Wight Council cannot say whether it will be operating. Keep trying to get an answer OTW; other Island media don’t seem to have this on their news’ agendas.

16, October 2020 5:09 pm
Mr Magoo

Incredible, less than 24 hours before the floating bridge is due to be back in service and the Isle of Wight Council cannot say whether it will be operating. Keep trying to get an answer OTW unlike other Island ‘news’ outlets.

16, October 2020 5:10 pm
Dalek

Looks like it is going to be Tuesday now. So I’ve heard anyway.

16, October 2020 5:32 pm
