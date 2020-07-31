Will you ‘Go the Distance’ for Isle of Wight’s Mountbatten this summer?

This year’s Osborne Run is the latest Mountbatten event to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but the hospice has organised a new cycling challenge this summer.

English Heritage cannot host the run due to concerns over social distancing and large crowds.

Last year it raised around £19,000 for the Island’s hospice.

Go the Distance

However, Mountbatten is introducing Go the Distance, an extension of its End2End event, when hundreds of cyclists usually head from Culver to Alum Bay and back again.

Go the Distance can involve everyone, from lockdown beginners to avid riders, covering three distances – 50km, 100km and 500km – which can be completed over time.

Hartley: Go the Distance captures the interest of our Island community

Mountbatten CEO, Nigel Hartley, said,

“Osborne Run has become a major fundraising event for us and so naturally we are disappointed it cannot happen, though completely understand the decision by English Heritage. “We are continually looking at new ways of raising money, and we hope Go the Distance captures the interest of our Island community. “We are very lucky on the Island to have so many amazing cycling routes and places to go on bikes. “We want this to be a really enjoyable summer activity, and one that helps support our work in being there for the increasing number of people experiencing death, dying and bereavement on the Island.”

The challenges can also be completed at home or in the gym, if people prefer to cover their miles on a static bike.

For more information and to register, visit the Website

Or to support Mountbatten’s appeal, visit visit the Website.

News shared by Matt on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed