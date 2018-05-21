Wins for Ryde Rowers at the Lymington Rowing Club Regatta

Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club had a successful day competing at the Lymington Rowing Club Regatta, held at Milford-on-Sea, on Saturday (19th May).

There was a win for the J16 coxed four of Austin Smith, Tom Starkey, Tye Cameron and Josh Lee with Dan Sanderson coxing (pictured above) who then raced in the Men’s Novice Fours event where they were unfortunately impeded at the turn, leading to Poole’s disqualification, which dropped them back to fourth place.

Win for Joel

The Club has another win – for Joel Smith (pictured) in the Men’s Novice Single Sculls – which was his second win – promoting him to Coastal Junior status and there was an impressive performance in the Men’s Senior Sculls race where Dale Buckett finished in second place in his first ever race at this status, following his promotion after his Coastal Junior Sculling wins last season.

It was even more impressive as Dale had been out of action for some time and this was his first competitive outing this season. The Club’s other Novice Single Sculler – Ben Sanderson – racing at this level for the first time found things a little more difficult – capsizing, in the difficult conditions, while well placed. He was however able to right his boat and get back in and continue the race only to capsize again near the finish.

Racing debuts

Making their racing debuts for the Club at a Hants & Dorset Regatta were Harry Jones, Paddy Kearney and Grace Bolland who with the experienced Ben Sanderson and cox Graham Reeve competed in the J16 event finishing fourth.

Just for fun

The Club also entered a crew in the mixed event – a “fun” race at end of regatta – with a crew of Grace Bolland, Ben Sanderson, Joel Smith and a “borrowed” ex- Ryde oarswoman – Bryony Reeve – now racing for Southsea – with Graham Reeve coxing.

They were the youngest and least experienced crew in race.

Report by Steve Bull on behalf of Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Image: Ryde winning J16 Coxed Four and winning Novice Sculler Joel Smith