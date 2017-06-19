Woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to take a child

Police have confirmed that a 66 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction on the Isle of Wight.

The arrest took place at the Red Funnel terminal on Sunday evening after concerns were raised by the father of a four year old girl.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said,

“We were called to the Red Funnel terminal on the Arcade in Cowes at 23:11pm on Sunday 19 June following a verbal dispute between a 37 year-old man and a 66 year-old woman. “The man said he was concerned for his four year old daughter following actions and comments made by the woman. “Officers have spoken to a number of independent witnesses and are reviewing CCTV in the area to establish what happened. “The 66 year-old woman from Cowes has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to take a child so as to remove him or her from a person having lawful control and remains in custody at this time.”

