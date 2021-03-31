Work begins on new 72-bed ward building at QA Hospital

Work to build a new 72-bed ward building at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth has now started.

Diggers and dumper trucks have arrived at the hospital’s north car park where the two-storey structure will be built.

Head injury or stroke rehab

The new building will focus on patients requiring rehabilitation from head injuries or strokes.

As reported, the almost 7,000 square metre site will include 15 four-bed wards and 12 single-bed rooms, and will be connected to the hospital’s existing rehab building via a bridge.

Emerit: A vital component of our wider plans

Penny Emerit, the recently appointed chief executive of the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said,

“I was delighted to see preparation of the construction site for additional bed capacity commence this week. “The development is a vital component of our wider plans, in collaboration with partners across Portsmouth and south east Hampshire, to make sure that patients who need urgent care are able to access it more quickly. “It is also key to increasing resilience to support our existing partnership with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.”

Other improvements

It comes as part of wider regeneration plans for the hospital including a new four-storey car park on the northern side of the north car park, for which plans were approved this week, and a new £58m emergency department.

Plans for the new emergency department have yet to be submitted for consideration by the council but it is thought it is thought it will replace the existing multi-storey staff car park next to A&E.

Orchard: First construction on site for a number of years

Mark Orchard, the trust’s chief financial officer, added,

“Over the next few years we are planning a number of significant improvements to the QA site to ensure we can continue to deliver high quality services in efficient, well-maintained and well-designed buildings. “This is the start of the first construction on the QA site for a number of years, and it’s fantastic to see work commence after many months of preparation.”

Within the new building

It is also planned the new building will include offices, stores, therapy rooms, kitchens and utility rooms.

Access to parts of the north car park will be restricted access during construction. However, there will still be spaces available for patients and visitors in the multi-storey car park outside the main entrance of the hospital, as well as other parking across the site.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Chief Executive, Penny Emerit (centre)