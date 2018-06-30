World class ballet returns to the Isle of Wight again

Robert Robinson, a soloist with the Stuttgart Ballet, will be returning to the Isle of Wight with his wonderful fundraising event again at the end of July 2018.

For the past three years Robert – who was born on the Isle of Wight – has organised a Ballet Gala on the Island in aid of Mountbatten.

Click on image to see larger version



Two chances to see the performances

This July, BalletWorks will be performing two shows at Medina Theatre on 27th and 28th .

Robert told OnTheWight,

“Having worked as a soloist with the Stuttgart Ballet for the past six years, this past year I’ve decided to take time out to pursue new challenges and further develop my career in dance. “In 2014, I created a project under the name of BalletWorks which has successfully collaborated with up-and-coming choreographers from leading European companies. The proceeds that resulted from this project were donated to Mountbatten on the Isle of Wight, and we have over the past four years raised over £15,000. “Our overall aim is to bring a high calibre of dance to local audiences.”

Click on image to see larger version



He went on to say,

“Over the years we have given choreographers the opportunity to create or re-stage their work on dancers from the Stuttgart Ballet, Het Nationale Ballet, and other major professional European companies. “What is unique about BalletWorks is that we are building the idea of portraying many different genres of dance, some to be established as mainstay repertoire and others as a mere platform for choreographers to collaborate. This mixture of content is refreshing and shares to the audience what is relevant and revolutionary in the dance world today.”

Click on image to see larger version



Book now

The performances take place at Medina Theatre, Newport on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th July from 7.30pm.

Tickets for either night are £13 each for adults and £9 for concessions.

You can book through the Medina Theatre Website.

Click on image to see larger version



Location map

View the location of this story.