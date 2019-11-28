World-class Opera being performed in Newport this Saturday: Secure your seat

Tickets are still available for this fundraising concert being held on Saturday night in aid of Newport Minster’s disabled toilet fund. Annalisa explains further. Ed

Project:Opera are delighted to present an evening of Piano music by Bach, Beethoven and Bartok, performed by Pianist Gergely Kaposi, with a selection of Verismo Soprano arias, such as La mamma morta, Casta diva and Caro nome, sang by the celebrated Soprano Annalisa Vaughan.

Internationally acclaimed Pianist Gergely Kaposi was born in 1965 in Budapest, Hungary, and was appointed organist at the Saint Cross Chapel, Budapest, at the mere age of 12.

International career

After graduating from the Franz Liszt Music Academy in 1990 he became conductor and accompanist of the Hungarian State Opera house. Since 2001 Gergely has been music director at the Csokonai Theatre Debrecen, and between 2008 and 2012 General Music Director at the National Theatre Győr. He has performed in several concerts as a guest conductor both in Europe and Japan.

He is the senior lecturer at the Crescendo con Spirito International Summer Academy, where he teaches choral conducting. At the beginning of 2013 Gergely was appointed Music Director and Organist at St. Andrew’s Church, Kingsbury and joined the Project:Opera team. He continues to perform world-wide and teach Piano in Kingsbury.

Isle of Wight based Soprano

Gergely Kaposi will be joined by Isle of Wight based Soprano, Annalisa Vaughan, founder and lead singer of Project:Opera, the Island’s rising Opera company.

The company is currently training an amateur/student chorus, which will support its professionals in the year ahead. Kaposi will return to the island to join the company in a one-off performance of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle.

Book now

The concert takes place at 5pm on Saturday 30th November at Newport Minster.

Tickets are priced at £15 each, £10 for concessions. Children under the age of 16 are admitted free of charge, when accompanied by a paying adult.

Bookings available on Ticket Source Website. Call with enquiries on 07757 965339 or visit the Facebook page. Project:Opera gift vouchers will also be on sale at the event.