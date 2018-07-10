Largest St George Cross born from Union flag to support England in World Cup

Ahead of the World Cup semi finals in Russia on Wednesday evening, when England play Croatia, the folks over at Wight Shipyard are showing their support for the England team in a ‘very big way’.

World’s largest

The doors to Venture Quays, which famously displays the largest Union Flag in the world, are now sporting the St George Cross.

Morton: “Proud to be English”

OnTheWight spoke to Peter Morton, CEO of Wight Shipyard this morning (Tuesday). He told us that the flag took just half a day to paint and that washable paint was used.

Peter said,

“We’re proud of our country and proud of the England team who are doing so well in the World Cup.”

He went on to say,

“Painting the largest St George Cross in the world onto the building will raise the spirit of the country and of the company. “It’s important to support local industry and locals. “This flag says we’re proud to be English.”

We’re sure this will raise the spirits of those who support the England team at the World Cup and for those who were concerned about the largest Union Flag in the world disappearing, the knowledge that washable paint was used should bring them reassurance.

41 years young

The impressive 46m x 12m Union Flag was originally painted in 1977 to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. Restoration of the Union Flag was completed in 2012.

Thirty-five years after the Union Flag was first painted the original painters, Peter Lanning, Roy Wickens, Ray Gustar and Brian Bray picked up their brushes for the second time to paint the impressive Union Flag in 2012.

Image: © Russ Hodgson (Captain of Red Funnel’s ‘Red Osprey’)

Location map

View the location of this story.