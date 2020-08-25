Yacht with steering problems leads to Cowes Lifeboat call-out

A 10.6 metre yacht that told coastguards they had steering problems off Gurnard Green last night led to the launching of Cowes RNLI lifeboat.

The yacht, with two men and a woman on board, had sailed in strong winds from Hamble Point.

Although the lifeboat was ready to tow the yacht to safety, the yacht crew had in fact managed to overcome the problem, and all that was left for the lifeboat to do was to escort the craft to the River Medina.

Sailed back to Hamble Point

Although initially the yacht crew planned to moor at East Cowes Marina, they soon decided instead to sail without assistance back across the Solent to Hamble Point.

The lifeboat, which launched at 5.23 pm, returned to station at 6.10 pm.

News shared by George on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed