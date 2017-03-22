Yarmouth Bridge closure planned for end of month

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island Roads is issuing a reminder that Yarmouth Bridge will be closed for several days at the end of the month for annual maintenance.

The bridge will be closed to highway and river traffic from 8am on Monday March 27 and is scheduled to be reopen at 5pm on Saturday April 1. The usual diversion during such bridge maintenance will be in place, via A3054 Bridge Road, River Road, Tennyson Road and Bouldnor Road, B3401 Thorley Road, Wilmingham Lane, B3399 Newport Road, A3055 Afton Road, School Green Road, Tennyson Road and The Avenue, A3054 Colwell Road, Hill Lane and Halletts Shute. Light traffic up to 6ft 6in in width can also use Hooke Hill, Copse Lane and Pixley Hill.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the work.

Replacement of wheels

As part of the work, four wheels which are integral to the bridge’s opening and closing mechanism will be replaced as they are nearing the end of their working life.

The work has been scheduled for outside of the main tourism season and before the busy Easter period. Advance signs have been placed on the approach to the bridge while local organisations including emergency services and Yarmouth Harbour Commission have also received specific details ahead of work.

Victoria Keefe, Island Roads structures engineer, said:

“We realise that this work will have an impact on road users and river traffic but it is impossible to perform the maintenance and replace the wheels without a full closure. Keeping on top of maintenance and by replacing the necessary parts now will also help to reduce the likelihood of any future problems.”

