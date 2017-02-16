Yarmouth Bridge: Five day closure for essential annual maintenance

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf od Island Roads. Ed

Yarmouth Bridge will be closed for several days at the end of March for annual maintenance.

As part of the work by Island Roads, four wheels which are integral to the bridge’s opening and closing mechanism will be replaced as they are nearing the end of their working life.

The bridge will be closed from 8am on Monday March 27 and is scheduled to be reopen at 5pm on Saturday April 1.

The usual diversion during bridge maintenance will be in place, via A3054 Bridge Road, River Road, Tennyson Road and Bouldnor Road, B3401 Thorley Road, Wilmingham Lane, B3399 Newport Road, A3055 Afton Road, School Green Road, Tennyson Road and The Avenue, A3054 Colwell Road, Hill Lane and Halletts Shute. Light traffic up to 6ft 6in in width can also use Hooke Hill, Copse Lane and Pixley Hill.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the project.

Avoiding the tourist season

The work has been scheduled to be undertaken outside of the main tourism season and before the busy Easter period.

Advance signs will be placed on the approach to the bridge in the weeks prior to closure while local organisations including emergency services will also receive specific details ahead of work.

Full closure required

Victoria Keefe, Island Roads structures engineer, said:

“We realise that this work will have an impact on road users but it is impossible to perform the maintenance and replace the wheels without a full closure. “Keeping on top of maintenance and by replacing the necessary parts now will also help to reduce the likelihood of any future problems.”

