Yarmouth RNLI ‘Fish Supper’ a great success

Yarmouth lifeboat station’s 2017 Fish Supper took place on Friday evening and was once again expertly hosted by the Royal Solent Yacht Club. This annual charity event is open to the local community and raises vital funds to help support the RNLI saving lives at sea.

The Supper was very well attended this year with diners including the current and former Coxswains of the Yarmouth lifeboat, Howard Lester and David Lemonius, plus current and former Deputy Coxswains, Pete Lemonius and Joe Lester. Volunteers from the fundraising and RNLI shop teams also attended.

112 plates of fish & chips

The Royal Solent served up 112 plates of delicious fish & chips and very kindly donated £5 from each ticket sold.

Further funds were raised through the sale of raffle tickets, plus a game of ‘Heads & Tails’ and by the end of the evening the total amount accrued was a fantastic £2,053.

Thanks to all

Thank you to all those who came along to support this sell-out event and who donated so generously, and also to RNLI volunteers Debbie Cotton (Chairman of Fundraising), Pat Lester and Jeremy Willcock (Lifeboat Operations Manager), who helped to make it such an enjoyable and successful evening.

The next Yarmouth RNLI fundraiser will be a Christmas Fair at The George on Wednesday 22nd November – good quality bric-a-brac would be gratefully received by the RNLI shop in Yarmouth.

Image: © RNLI/Claire Hallett