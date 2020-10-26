YMCA and ‘Free Food in Sandown’ team up with ASDA to offer free packed lunches for Bay area children this half term

YMCA Isle of Wight and Free Food in Sandown have partnered with Asda’s Community Champion to help ensure no child in the Bay area goes hungry this half term.
Families who need a little help this week are encouraged to collect free children’s packed lunches from YMCA Winchester House, Sandown Road, Shanklin from Monday 26th to Friday 30th October between 11am and 2.30pm.
Alternatively you can collect from Free Food in Sandown, Lake High Street from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.
This scheme is open to any family in need and is not restricted to children who qualify for free school meals.
Emma Corina from YMCA said,
“The Island community has made the decision that no child should go hungry this half term. With our schools’ residential centre in Shanklin still closed because of the coronavirus restrictions, the team decided to make use of our professional catering facilities to expand on the fantastic work that Free Food in Sandown already do.”
Claire Jones, Asda’s Community Champion said,
“The Asda Foundation have given all Community Champions at Asda across the country an extra £250 in their monthly budget this month to specifically help feed children during half term in response to the Marcus Rashford Free School meals campaign.”
