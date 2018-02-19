YMCA nursery and daycamp ‘Requires Improvement’ say Ofsted

Last month was the first visit by Ofsted to the YMCA Winchester House Day Nursery and Daycamps in Shanklin in nearly five years.

The outcome of the inspection has been published today and found the provider ‘Requires improvement’.

Weaknesses in provision

Ofsted say the Nursery and Daycamps are not yet good because:

The provider does not ensure that acting managers receive a robust induction so they have a clear understanding of all aspects of their roles and responsibilities.

The provider does not make sure that acting managers receive effective support or coaching to enable them to develop the skills they need to reflect on the provision and support staff practice further.

At times, staff do not organise activities effectively for the older children and some children become distracted and less engaged, in particular, immediately after lunch.

Staff do not make the most of opportunities to support children’s early literacy skills

‘Good’ in two areas

Despite requiring improvement in ‘Effectiveness of the leadership and management’ and ‘Personal development, behaviour and welfare’, the provider did score ‘Good’ for ‘Quality of teaching, learning and assessment’ as well as ‘Outcomes for children’.

The report

You can read the full details in the report below.





Image: emilygoodstein under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.