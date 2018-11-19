You can help influence future vision for Isle of Wight landscapes

Joel shares this latest news of behalf of the Isle of Wight Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Ed

As part of the UK Government’s Review into Protected Landscapes in England a ‘call for Evidence’ has been launched.

This is a key opportunity for anyone one interested to voice their opinions about the future of the Isle of Wight Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (IW AONB) and to help the Government formalise a long-term vision for England’s National Parks and AONBs.

Diverse landscapes

The IW AONB is a mixture of landscapes, covering approximately half the landmass of the Island.

The diversity and relationships between the different landscape types, gives the IW AONB its unique and important context within the national family of Protected Landscapes.

The IW AONB serves the community of the Island through its projects and initiatives including; Dark Skies, Isle of Wight UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and the ‘Down to the Coast’ Landscape Partnership scheme in the East Wight.

The IW AONB also gives advice and guidance to farmers, planners and developers to conserve and enhance the Island’s special places.

Grogan: “Opportunity to support Island’s wildlife and landscapes”

Richard Grogan, Lead Officer for the Isle of Wight AONB said:

“The Government is looking at how the National Parks and AONBS, which cover England’s finest landscapes, are valued by the people who live, work and visit them. “Along with the recent adoption of our new Management Plan by the Isle of Wight Council, this review gives the whole Island an opportunity to support our Island’s wildlife and landscapes.”

Glover: We want your thoughts

Julian Glover, Head of the Review said,

“We want everyone with a view to be able to set it out and are therefore opening a call for evidence. “In it, we ask open questions across a range of issues that allow people to set out their thoughts.”

Bacon: Hope as many people as possible will contribute

Jonathan Bacon, Chair of the Isle of Wight AONB Steering Committee said,

“The Isle of Wight AONB is a fantastic resource for the Island which supports our tourist industry, a diverse rural economy and the well-being of residents. “I hope as many people as possible will contribute to the call for evidence in order to enable the Glover Review to see how important the AONB is to the Isle of Wight so it can consider appropriate recommendations and measures to sustain this valuable resource for the benefit of all for generations to come.”

Share your thoughts

The questions will be hosted on the Defra consultation Website, accessible through these links: https://consult.defra.gov.uk/ and https://consult.defra.gov.uk/land-use/landscapes-review-call-for-evidence.

The deadline for responses will be 18 December.

Image: © Roger J Millward