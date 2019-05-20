Young Islanders recognised at Isle of Wight Radio’s 2019 Child of Wight Awards

Lucy shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Radio. Ed

A football-loving young carer, a selfless thirteen year old and three talented dancers were among the winners at Isle of Wight Radio’s 2019 Child Of Wight awards at Cowes Yacht Haven on Friday night (17th May).

In their fourth year, the awards are headline-sponsored by Wightfibre and were presented by Breakfast Show hosts Paul Topping and Georgie Carter, from the Isle of Wight’s most-listened-to radio station. The event also featured a performance by Britain’s Got Talent’s Derek Sandy and children from Theatretrain.

Overall Child of Wight

The Overall Child of Wight winner (sponsored by Wightfibre) cares for her family and is described as the family’s “earth angel”. 13-year-old Leah Ounsworth said:



“I’m feeling very speechless. I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sort of proud of myself and I think everyone in my family is as well. My dad has disabilities, my mum has a blood disorder and my brother has autism and ADHD. I help them all through whatever they need. I’m going to display the award for everyone to see.”



Overall Child of Wight Leah Ounsworth and John Irvine, Chief Executive of event headline sponsor Wightfibre

Child of Wight Fundraiser Award

“Kind-natured, helpful and thoughtful” Grace Argyle was named Child of Wight Fundraiser (sponsored by ETL Electrical Solutions).

She was honoured for her charity work, including raising money for Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline.



Make a Difference Award

The Community Kids from The Bay CE School were “proud” and “shocked” to win the Make a Difference award (sponsored by The Needles Landmark Attraction).

Their achievements include working as gardeners at Osborne House to recreate a WW1 battlefield and singing First World War songs with the Chelsea Pensioners at the Royal Hampton Court Flower Show.



Best Brother and Sister Award

“Loving, caring and compassionate” Harvey Brett-Hill was named Best Brother (sponsored by AM Builders), after supporting his parents and family. He is there when his brother Tobey, who has autism, needs him.



Evie Fuller is Best Sister (sponsored by Long Lane Flooring). She was honoured for her love and support for twin Grace, who has cerebral palsy. She says the key to being a good sister is to be “selfless”.



Asa Singleton Courageous Child Award

Anna Marie Constable was handed the Asa Singleton Courageous Child award (sponsored by Wightlink). She faces challenges with her health and has learning disabilities and autism.

She was in the car with her dad when he collapsed at the wheel. She flagged down help, called her mum and ran into a pub to find a defibrillator. She did all she could. Sadly, her dad could not be saved.

L-R) Wightlink’s Kirstie Higgins-Day, Dominique Singleton, Asa Singleton Award Winner Anna Marie Constable (centre), Anna’s mum Debbie and sister Donna

Anna told us she felt “good” and her mum Debbie said she was proud:



“I’m so proud of Anna. Her strength and her courage has got us through. I’m proud of the whole family – of how everyone’s coped. Tonight has been absolutely fantastic…and has brought us a little bit of happiness, which was really lovely.”



Sporting Star Award

Sporting Star (sponsored by UKSA) is cyclist Harrison Hendy who has raced across Europe and competed in the European Youth Tour. He said he was “over the moon” to win his Child of Wight award.



Young Performers

Ryde Academy pupils Bethany Wilford, Ben Thompson and Oliver Brunton are our Young Performer (sponsored by Westridge Skips) winners.



Derek Sandy performing at the Awards ceremony

Young Carer Award

For more than five years, Jaden Humphreys has been caring for his mum who has daily epileptic seizures. He has saved her life multiple times.

He excels at football and his behaviour is “exceptional”. He has been named Young Carer (sponsored by Fidelity International).



Young Achiever

Summer Tucker is our Young Achiever (sponsored by IFPL). She lost her mum to ovarian cancer when she was just 12 years old. She later joined the Wave Project surf group in Sandown. It helps children overcome trauma. She said she was “overwhelmed” to win the award.



Best Friend Award

The Child of Wight Best Friend (sponsored by Amazon World) is Reuben White, who has “the kindest heart” and is best friends with Jay, who is 10 and has cystic fibrosis.

They share a love of football.

Isle of Wight Radio Managing Director Claire John said:



“What an incredible night! What a fantastic group of worthy winners! Isle of Wight Radio’s fourth Child of Wight awards received an incredible number of nominations and the standard was really high. The judges had an extremely difficult task. It really does demonstrate how we are lucky to have so many incredible young people here on the Island.”



Wightfibre Chief Executive John Irvine said:

