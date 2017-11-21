Young Islander honoured at Matthew Russell Memorial Cup Trial

Wayne shares this latest report from the IOWmcc Matthew Russell Memorial Trial. Ed

The Matthew Russell Memorial Cup Trial was held at Nodewell Farm, Totland courtesy of the Morgan Family. The Club would like to thank them for welcoming us back to this brilliant venue – for this very special trial.

We would also like to thank Ross and Alfie Haydon, Simon Morgan and Keith Jacobs for setting eight excellent sections, the Observers and Club photographer, Viki Taylor – all their efforts are very much appreciated.

The Matt Russell Cup

Matt was a popular and a well-liked member of the Club. He was an accomplished Intermediate class rider who tragically and suddenly lost his life at the age of just twenty-nine. The ‘Matt Russell Cup’ is awarded annually to the best Intermediate rider at this trial.

Shaun Harris (pictured above) rode very well to claim the win in the Intermediate class from last year’s winner Andy Scott-Jackson, who was forced into second on this occasion. Sections five and six proving decisive.

Tony Russell (Matt’s Dad) was on hand, accompanied by Simon Morgan, to present the Mathew Russell Cup – this unbelievably is Shaun’s first winning trophy! – very many congratulations to him.

Surprise appearance

Chris Stay (TRS UK team rider – pictured below) in a surprise appearance, took on the B route riding Nigel Crouch’s 1967 Greeves.

It was great to see Nigel enjoying the day watching Chris ‘float’ the rather heavy Greeves around the tricky sections for a loss of just thirty marks, in what was a top gesture – very good stuff Chris, well done.

West times three

There were just three Expert riders this afternoon, headed up by the West Brothers. Will (pictured below) took the top spot, eleven ahead of Jim in second. James Stay was a few more marks adrift but secured a solid third place finish. Once again James had to endure reliability problems with his bike.

Scott Milton, the sole Clubman class rider went into his final lap having dropped just three marks, he was very frustrated to loose seven more on that final lap – never the less he still managed to complete the trial with the second lowest total of the day.

Popular class

The Novice group of riders proved to be the most popular class of the day and provided the closest battle for the first place. Ben Brodie (pictured below) just about managed to keep ahead of Keith Jacobs for the win, sections one and five were pivotal.

Phil Chase took the third spot from the improving Dan Flux in fourth. Another improving rider, Joe Taylor, this time in the Adult Beginners class put in a very confident performance completing the trial for a loss of only eleven marks – excellent effort Joe.

Relatively new rider, Gary Jones should also be pleased with his second place finish to earn himself seven Championship points.

Youth riders

Three Youth riders taking part today, headed up by Youth Expert rider; Jos Wright. Jos found some of the sections a bit of a challenge but despite this he finished well to take the points.

Young Alfie Haydon (Youth Novice) once again put in an excellent performance, as did Harrison Crickmore (Youth Beginner – pictured above) who finished with the lowest score of the day, a miserly seven dropped marks – very well done lads, keep up the good work.

Results and next meet

The full results can be found on the Club Website.

The Club next meet for the Duver Cup on Sunday 3rd December. The venue is still to be confirmed, all the details can be found on the Club Website once finalised.

All the info regarding the 2018 Wight Two Day (open) Trial can also be found there. Entries are now being taken – send your entry in sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Images: © Viki Taylor – Main image (L-R) Ross & Alfie Haydon, Tony Russell, Shaun Harris, Chris Stay and Nigel Crouch.