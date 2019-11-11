Young Islanders head into the boardroom with ferry company CEO

Young Isle of Wight leaders got an insight into hybrid energy technology on a visit to Wightlink.

Isaac Lethbridge MYP, Isle of Wight member of the UK Youth Parliament, his deputy MYP, Benson Hardy, and Youth Council member, India Dale, met Captain Matt Mullins on the Bridge of Wightlink’s flagship Victoria of Wight.

They saw how the ship’s sophisticated engine management system combines energy from conventional generators and powerful batteries to save fuel and cut emissions on the Fishbourne-Portsmouth route.

Quizzed the CEO

The young leaders then held a boardroom discussion with Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield about matters raised by the Island’s young people through the national Make Your Mark initiative.

They included the ferry company’s Green Agenda, careers in the maritime industry and fare structures. Youth Council member, Owen Buchan, joined them for the talk.

Lethbridge: Commitment to protecting the environment

Isaac Lethbridge says,

“It was a fantastic opportunity to learn more about Wightlink and its work. It was particularly great to hear about the company’s commitment to protecting the environment, as this was a key issue raised by young people through the Make Your Mark campaign. “I look forward to working with Wightlink more in the future to ensure the best deal for the youth of the Island.”

Keith Greenfield said,

“It was a pleasure to meet the Island’s young leaders. “I was impressed with their range of subjects they wanted to talk about and explained our passion to protect the environment while promoting our beautiful Island to visitors.”

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Image: Isaac Lethbridge, Benson Hardy and India Dale with Captain Matt Mullins on the Bridge of Victoria of Wight