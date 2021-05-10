Young Islanders invited to Virtual Careers and Apprenticeship Show

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is inviting young people to find inspiration for their future at the Careers and Apprenticeship Show on Thursday 20 May 2021.

The virtual fair, a collaborative event between nine LEPs across Hampshire, Dorset and Surrey, is free for young people and their parents and carers, and is a unique opportunity to learn about different career paths.

Webinars, chatrooms and more

The fair is aimed at young people aged between 15 and 19, and runs from 9am – 7pm. It will feature a full day of interactive webinars, chatrooms, and over 70 employer and apprenticeship provider booths to visit, for you to ask questions.

There will also be an evening session (from 5pm to 8pm) which will cater to parents and carers, with summaries of local industries, job prospects, and educational pathways available to young people.

Randall: This event is hugely important to our area

Rachael Randall, Solent LEP Board Director and Chair of the Skills Advisory Panel said,

“This event is aimed at those leaving school or college who have particular passions but are not sure how to turn them into a career. They can join us at this virtual event to find out about a range of opportunities that exist that might channel their passions; opportunities that they may not even be aware of. “This event is hugely important to our area and the Solent LEP is proud to support it. Attracting a whole variety of talent, and ensuring people are supported to build the skills they need to find employment opportunities, is critical to the Solent’s productivity in this period of economic recovery, and the Solent LEP is committed to helping people develop their skills to support the outstanding business environment we have.”

Register for the event

Parents and young people can register for the event on The Careers and Apprenticeship Show registration page.

If you are an employer who would like to exhibit at the event to promote your career pathways and live apprenticeship vacancies, please contact [email protected]

News shared by Hannah on behalf of Solent LEP. Ed

Image: Bruce Mars under CC BY 2.0