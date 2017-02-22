Young leaders from across the region gather on the Isle of Wight

Reece Matthews shares this latest news. Ed

Young leaders from the Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Isle of Wight area were excited to attend the Unloc Student Forums Leadership Residential which took place at Kingswood centre, Isle of Wight, on Friday 17th – Sunday 19th February.

The attendees consisted of influential students aged 13 to 15 who are all part of their local Student Forum and who continue to make significant differences to their school environments through the power of student voice.

Boosting communication and teamworking skills

The young leaders spent the weekend doing personal development activities to work on their communication and teamworking skills as well as doing future planning on how to develop their respective Student Forums’ projects.

Head of Unloc Student Forums, Matthew Foster​, commented:

“I’m really pleased that these young leaders were able to share the amazing student voice work they are doing with each other and to improve their key skills.”

Some really exciting work

Ella Riley, 13, ​Vice Chair of Council of Portsmouth Students (CoPS) & Miltoncross Academy student, said: