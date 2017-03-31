Young people overcoming adversity recognised with Awards

Peter shares this latest news from Down to the Coast. Ed

Down to the Coast’s Green Army volunteers are celebrating after being recognised in the Isle of Wight High Sheriff’s Awards for Children & Young People.

Volunteers French Barlow and William Phillips have each won individual awards for Outstanding Achievements while the Green Army have won a group award in recognition of the whole team!

The Green Army

The Green Army is a nature conservation volunteer group for 16-25 year olds, run by Vectis Housing Association’s Wild about Wight project.

Many of its volunteers are young people in supported accommodation. Over the last year alone, the team have taken part in a huge range of projects aimed at conserving unique East Wight habitats; working on wetland and heathland restoration at reserves in Newchurch, Sandown Meadows and Arreton Down and helping sustain Island flora and species from bees to Chalk Hill Blues.

Overcoming adversity

The High Sheriff’s Awards celebrate the achievements of children and young people who have overcome adversity and become positive role models and/or helped their community.

Many of Green Army’s volunteers face a number of challenges on a daily basis but continue to turn up, come rain or shine.

Award-winner, William Phillips who lives in Ryde, has volunteered regularly for two years, working nonstop on each session and becoming a real mentor to new volunteers.

Will said,