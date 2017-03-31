Isle of Wight Conservatives: 2017 election manifesto

The Isle of Wight Conservatives have just released their election manifesto for the 2017 council elections. To make it easier for all to read, we’ve copied the text from the distributed PDF (embedded at the bottom of the page) and pasted it into the page – Ed.

Our vision:

To ensure our Island is an inspiring place in which to grow up, work, live and enjoy retirement

To achieve our vision:

We will create opportunities for all

Better education is key to our future and our children’s future. We have pledged that all Island schools are rated good or better by Ofsted in four years. And in pursuit of even greater excellence, 25% will be outstanding.

ensuring all our schools are good and many achieve outstanding

enabling all our young people to fulfil their full potential

creating the opportunity for high quality training and apprenticeships

working to deliver full employment, especially for young people

We will deliver economic growth & prosperity

The best transport and infrastructure is vital to the Island and we will work with town and parish councils to review future needs. We are improving our call centre so people can speak to the council without waiting too long and have signed up to a package that will deliver faster broadband. Our Island is a unique and inspiring place but it must look after the vulnerable and give young people jobs and homes. Island Conservatives want to see real economic growth – that’s why we support apprenticeships and business development opportunities.

Developing our economy through a clear regeneration plan

Actively working with our business and tourism community

improving infrastructure, public transport & mainland connections

providing better broadband & contact centre communications

We will preserve our environment

Our Island is beautiful and we want it to stay that way. More cycle routes, grass verge cutting regimes to help wild flowers, sustainable housing and protection of our historic buildings are all pledges we have made to make our home even better.

protecting and nurturing the Island’s beauty and heritage

plan sensitively for the future needs of our Island community

undertaking a wide ranging and inclusive examination of our environment

improving opportunity for everyone to enjoy our unique surroundings

We will plan for our future needs

We’ll review the Island Plan and work to provide more well designed affordable houses for local people. We need small developments in sustainable locations while working with housing associations to shrink our housing waiting list.

reviewing the Island Planning Strategy to ensure it is fit for purpose

focus on providing affordable housing for our Islanders

ensure planning development is sensitive to local needs and concerns

make decisions that align with our economic regeneration requirements

We will protect our community

We know the safety of our Island community is a very important. Working with all our partners we will fulfil our duties to help ensure everyone can live a full and happy life in a safe and protective environment.

ensuring our health and social services are the best they can be

maintaining and supporting our police fire and ambulance services

properly engaging and working with our town and parish councils

focusing on community safety & protection of our most vulnerable

We will provide sound financial management

We have already set a budget that balances the books and offers real vision and leadership. We are committed to securing a viable long-term future for our Island and growing the local economy.

setting a lawful and balanced budget every year

working with our Island MP & Government for a better Island Deal

engaging with partners to maximise integrated working at all levels.

ensuring the most appropriate efficient and effective use of public funds and assets.

A council that works for everyone

The original document





Image: © Simon Haytack

Location map

View the location of this story.