Hovertravel summer timetable to include more crossings

New summer timetable includes a crossing every 30 minutes between 0845 and 1945 every day of the week.

Hovertravel’s Summer timetable starts tomorrow, 1 April 2017.

There will be a crossing every 30 minutes from Ryde and Southsea between 0845 and 1945 every day of the week.

Loretta Lale, Hovertravel’s Head of Commercial, said:

“With longer days and, hopefully, warmer weather, our summer timetable is designed to provide more frequent services and until the end of September we also operate one hour later than in winter.

“This year we are extending our 30-minute frequency through lunchtime up to 30th September.”

