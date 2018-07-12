Young people struggling with eating disorders turn to Childline

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Wendy Robinson, Childline Service Manager. Ed

Thousands of children struggling with body image concerns and mental health difficulties are turning to Childline for help and support about eating disorders.

In 2017/18, the NSPCC’s Childline service carried out 5,934 counselling sessions about eating disorders and eating problems – up 22 per cent since 2016/17.

Almost nine in every ten counselling sessions were with girls, including 148 counselling sessions with girls aged 10-11. Nearly one in six counselling sessions mentioned anorexia, one in ten mentioned bulimia, and almost a third mentioned negative or distorted body image.

Suicidal feelings

In addition, thousands of children who contacted Childline about other mental health issues, including suicidal feelings and self-harm, also talked about eating disorders or eating problems.

This brings the total number of counselling sessions where eating disorders or eating problems were mentioned in 2017/18 to 11,752.

Under pressure to look a certain way

Young people say they feel under pressure to look a certain way and live a certain life. The reality is eating disorders are dangerous and can be lethal. It is therefore crucial that these young people receive effective help as soon as possible so they can go on to enjoy their childhood to the full.

Childline is there for these young people, but at the moment we can only answer three out of four young people who turn to us for help.

Call for Government to invest in Childline

So we can meet the demand, the NSPCC’s Are You There? campaign is calling on Government to invest some of the £300 million it has committed for children’s mental health services towards early support services such as Childline.

We cannot do it alone though. The help we provide must be supplemented by mental health professionals so young people and families can access counselling when they need it the most.

Children and young people in need of advice or support about eating disorders or eating problems can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice, 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or via the Childline Website