Your chance to surrender illegal firearms

The police share this latest news. Ed

Just one gun off our streets could save a life. That is the message from Hampshire Constabulary as we launch our Firearms and Ammunition Surrender this week.

We are joining police forces across the country to take part in the national campaign that aims to reduce the number of illegally held firearms within our communities.

Each firearm handed into us is one less that could fall into the hands of criminals.

Part of a national initiative

The surrender is giving people the chance to hand in any firearms or ammunition which have come into their possession for whatever reason.

Whether it is an old family heirloom that has been stored away for years, a former military weapon or an unwanted firearm which was previously legally owned – all can be handed in to your local police station, safe in the knowledge that they will be disposed of safely.

We will also accept replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, antique guns, component parts and other ballistic items.

During the fortnight firearms licence holders are also being encouraged to consider the surrender of weapons they no longer have any use for.

The surrender, which runs from November 13 until November 26, is part of national initiative run by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

Make sure don’t fall into hands of criminals

Chief Inspector Emma Baillie, Head of Armed Response for the Joint Operations Unit for Hampshire and Thames Valley, said:

“This is your chance to safely dispose of any guns or ammunition you no longer want but don’t know what to do with. “Surrender them now and we can dispose of them safely, making sure that they do not fall into the hands of criminals. “We know that the consequences of firearms or replica firearms falling into the wrong hands can be fatal and can cause real fear within our communities. “They also have the potential of being used against our own officers who could find themselves confronted with someone wielding a weapon in public.”

A rare crime

She added:

“While crimes involving firearms in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are rare, we know that every firearm poses a potential threat if they are not licensed and stored safely. “That is why we are offering this opportunity to safely hand in your unwanted firearms. “The fight against gun crime is stronger than ever. We take all reports of incidents involving firearms extremely seriously and robust action will be taken against anyone who commits a firearms related offence.”

Investigated if linked to crime

During the two-week campaign, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession upon surrender and can remain anonymous.

However, this is not an amnesty and if further examination of a surrendered firearm reveals a link to a crime, this will be investigated.

We are asking anyone who is unsure about an item they have to call us on 101 to get advice on what they should do.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Historic ordnance should not be moved or handed in to any stations, if you think you have any items like this, please call us on 101 for advice.

Where to surrender to

Please see below for a list of which stations will be taking part in the surrender:

Newport Station

High Street, PO30 1SZ

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm. Sunday 9.30am to 6pm. Closed between 1pm and 2pm every day.

Aldershot Station

Wellington Avenue, GU11 1NZ.

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm. Sunday 9am to 5pm. Closed between 2pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

Andover Station

South Street, SP10 2ED

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm. Sunday 9.30am to 6pm. Closed between 2pm and 3pm everyday.

Basingstoke Station

Jays Close, RG22 4BS

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm. Sunday 9am to 5pm.

Eastleigh Station

Leigh Road, SO53 9DG

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm. Sunday 9am to 5pm. Closed between 2pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

Fareham Station

Quay Street, PO16 0NA

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm. Sunday 9am to 5pm. Closed between 2pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

Havant Station

Civic Centre Road, PO9 2AN

Opening times: Monday to Thursday 8am to 8pm.

Lymington Station

Southampton Road, SO41 9GH

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm. Sunday 9.30am to 6pm. Closed between 2pm and 3pm every day.