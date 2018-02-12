Helen shares this latest news on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association. Ed

The CLA has launched a photo competition with a top prize of £1,000 aimed at showcasing the landscapes and people of the great British countryside.

In addition to capturing beautiful and unique rural landscapes, the CLA, which represents more than 30,000 members across England and Wales, particularly wants to celebrate the people who make the rural economy tick. So it is also offering an exclusive award for the best photograph of people working in the countryside.

The competition is part of The Countryside Matters, the CLA’s campaign demonstrating public support for continued investment in our countryside.

Robin Edwards, CLA South East Regional Director said:

“During 2018, we are asking members of the public to capture on camera the rich diversity of rural communities, workplaces, wildlife and the iconic features that make up our wonderful landscapes. “We have some brilliant prizes on offer throughout the year and the winning entries will be showcased in the CLA’s Land & Business magazine. Whether you are an established photographer or you are handy with a smartphone, if you are passionate about the countryside I urge you to pick up your camera and enter our competition.”

How to enter

Entries should be sent by email to: photocomp@cla.org.uk or by post to:

CLA Photo Competition 2018

16 Belgrave Square

London SW1X 8PQ

Please include a note with:

Your full name

Address including postcode

Age (if you are entering the under 18s competition)

If posting, please send prints / or USB stick with pictures in JPEG or TIFF format

The prizes on offer are:

First prize – £1,000 plus a fun morning or afternoon using drones with professional photographer Ed Shepherd

Best picture of people working in the countryside – an overnight stay at the luxurious award-winning North Wing at Combermere Abbey in Cheshire

Best Under 18 entry £100 (you will be considered for the first prize too)

Best entry each month a case of 12 bottles from Tanners Wines. If the monthly winner is under 18, the prize will be a voucher.

Best regional entry a prize provided by a local supplier.

Judges for the top prizes announced in January 2019 include CLA Director General Helen Woolley, CLA President Tim Breitmeyer, Land & Business Editor Tan Parsons and professional photographer Ed Shepherd.

The competition is open to the public. Monthly entries will close at noon on the 12th day of each month (any entries after noon will be entered for the following month). Prizes are offered in association with Tanners Wines, Ed Shepherd Photography and Combermere Abbey.

For full terms and conditions of the CLA’s photo competition visit the Website.

Monthly prizes will be judged by the Land & Business editorial team. The editor’s decision is final.

Image: Richard Heaven under CC BY 2.0